Boosted by their win over Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning run against the Lucknow Super Giants. The DC bowlers laid a strong foundation against KKR, before the batters managed to take the team across the finishing line. The Capitals were boosted by the return of Mitchell Marsh, but the Australia all-rounder failed to make an impact. However, Marsh is likely to keep his place as DC look to line up with the same team against LSG.

Here's how DC might line up against LSG:

Prithvi Shaw: The young opener has been in fine form for DC this season, but failed to make an impact in the previous match. So far, Shaw has scored 254 runs in eight matches, including two fifties.

David Warner: The veteran batter is going through a purple patch after joining the franchise ahead of the start of the season. In six matches, Warner has scored 261 runs, including three fifty-plus scores.

Mitchell Marsh: Back in the team after recovering from Covid, Marsh will look to get up to full speed, and help his team reach the playoffs.

Rishabh Pant: The DC skipper has got good starts this season but has failed to play a big knock. Pant's form will be key for the Capitals in the games to come.

Rovman Powell: After a sluggish start to his DC career, Rovman Powell played important knocks in the last few games. He will look to continue with the same momentum.

Lalit Yadav: The all-rounder has shown, in patches, that the team can rely on his finishing abilities if given an opportunity. He has also contributed with the ball, taking four wickets so far in eight matches.

Axar Patel: The India all-rounder has done well with the bat but his form with the ball has been a concern for the team. He will look to add more consistency to his game.

Shardul Thakur: It has been a disappointing campaign so far for Shardul Thakur. Apart from leaking a lot of runs, the all-rounder has also failed to score runs for his team.

Kuldeep Yadav: After struggling to find game time in the last two seasons with KKR, Kuldeep Yadav has found his mojo back with DC this season. So far, the left-arm wrist-spinner has taken 17 wickets in eight matches.

Mustafizur Rahman: The Bangaldesh pacer has proved to be an excellent acquisition for DC this season. So far, he has taken eight wickets in seven matches, and has also been economical.

Chetan Sakariya: The young pacer made his debut in the previous match against KKR and made an instant impact. He bowled three overs, and returned figures of one for 17.