Delhi Capitals are currently at the fifth spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 points table with 10 points from 10 games. The side will next clash against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday evening and the Rishabh Pant-led side would look to register their second win on the trot to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the playoffs. In the last game, the side had defeated SunRisers Hyderabad after David Warner, Rovman Powell and Khaleel Ahmed emerged as standout performers. Heading into the game against CSK, it needs to be seen whether Prithvi Shaw would be in the mix to start for Delhi Capitals.

Here's what we think should be the ideal playing XI of DC against CSK

Prithvi Shaw: The right-handed batter has shown glimpses of form this season and he has 259 runs to his name. He missed out on the previous clash against SRH and it needs to be seen whether he makes his way back into the side.

David Warner: The Australian was at his best against SunRisers Hyderabad and he scored 92 not out to take his tally to 362 runs this season. The pressure matches bring out the best in the experienced batter and he would hope to march on with his form.

Mitchell Marsh: The all-rounder has gotten off to starts this season with the bat but has failed to bat for a long haul. He would look to change that trend and help the side post a big total on the board.

Rishabh Pant: The DC skipper scored quickfire 23 runs against Shreyas Gopal in one over, but on the final ball he got out. This has been the story for Pant this season, and the management would expect him to bat long to help DC post more than a par total on the board.

Rovman Powell: Slow to get off the blocks this season, Rovman Powell is finally showing why he is rated so highly as a big-hitter. In the game against SRH, Powell showed off his big hitting skills against the likes of Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and co.

Lalit Yadav: The all-rounder has been inconsistent in both departments this season. He would hope to put in a quality performance in order to help the side get a crucial win.

Ripal Patel: The all-rounder made his way into the side after Axar Patel was ruled out due to an injury. He would hope to show what he is made of and would look to make the most of his chances.

Shardul Thakur: The all-rounder was bought by DC for Rs 10.75 crore but he has not able to put in a match-winning performance yet. Thakur would look to show why he is rated highly and why he has the backing of the management.

Kuldeep Yadav: The spinner has been in excellent form this season, taking 18 wickets in 10 matches. He has a knack of picking wickets when DC are in trouble and he would hope to stand up for the side.

Anrich Nortje: The pacer has played just in two games this season and he took his first wicket against SunRisers Hyderabad. He would hope for the nerves to settle in order to give consistent performances.

Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm seamer scalped three wickets in the last game against SunRisers Hyderabad. He provides a perfect fiddle to Nortje at the other end. DC would hope for the duo to provide breakthroughs up front.