 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Rishabh Pant Lifted In The Air By Sourav Ganguly After Win Over Rajasthan Royals, Says It Was Surreal

Updated: 23 April 2019 13:21 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Rishabh Pant was instrumental in guiding Delhi Capitals to an important win over Rajasthan Royals.

Rishabh Pant Lifted In The Air By Sourav Ganguly After Win Over Rajasthan Royals, Says It Was Surreal
Rishabh Pant was not included in India's World Cup 2019 sqaud © BCCI/IPL

Rishabh Pant, fresh from his match-winning knock for Delhi Capitals against Rajasthan Royals, told teammate Prithvi Shaw in an interview after the match, which saw the Capitals chasing a daunting score of 192 with 4 balls to spare, that it was a very special moment for him when team mentor Sourav Ganguly gave him a hug and lifted him in the air after the win. This came at the back of match-winning knock by Pant, where he smashed 78 not out off 36 balls at a strike rate of 216.66, earning him the man of the match award.

Speaking to Shaw, Pant said "It was a very special moment when you finish a match like that for our team. We keep talking about how we have to finish the match and win the match for our team (Delhi Capitals), so it was a very good experience, especially after I came out after the match and the love I received from everyone, especially when Sourav Sir lifted me in the air, so it was a surreal experience".

Prithvi Shaw, who describes Pant as a "huge finisher", said that he felt really good finishing the match batting with Shaw. "With you (Shaw), I felt that we can take the game to the end, so there was a lot of confidence from within," Shaw said.

Pant also stated that the partnership between them, which accrued 84 runs out of which Pant contributed 60, was instrumental in achieving the victory.

Comments
Topics : Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals Rajasthan Royals Sourav Ganguly Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match 40 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant smashed 78 not out off 36 balls at a strike rate of 216.66
  • Delhi Capitals chased a daunting score of 192 with 4 balls to spare
  • Rishabh Pant has scored 336 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2019
Related Articles
Watch: Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny
Watch: Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny's Comedy Of Errors Leave Fans In Splits
"Won
"Won't Lie, It Was On My Mind": Rishabh Pant Opens Up On World Cup 2019 Snub
IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant-Powered Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals To Go Top Of Table
IPL 2019: Rishabh Pant-Powered Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals To Go Top Of Table
Ravi Shastri Terms Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu
Ravi Shastri Terms Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu's Exclusion From World Cup 2019 Squad As Unfortunate
Rishabh Pant Could Have Been India
Rishabh Pant Could Have Been India's X-Factor At World Cup, Says Ponting
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.