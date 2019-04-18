Prithvi Shaw, who made his India debut in the Test series against the Windies last year, has often been compared with Sachin Tendulkar because of his flawless batting style and technique. On Thursday, Prithvi Shaw, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) , met Mumbai Indians' team icon Sachin Tendulkar and fans could not contain their excitement. Shaw enjoyed a quiet dinner with the batting legend and took to Twitter to post a picture of the iconic meeting. "Thank you SACHIN SIR for the lovely dinner It's always a pleasure meeting you SIR @sachin_rt Sir," Shaw captioned the picture.

Thank you SACHIN SIR for the lovely dinner It's always a pleasure meeting you SIR @sachin_rt Sir pic.twitter.com/VLuR9Bee1O — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) April 17, 2019

The picture went viral in no time and garnered some amazing reactions from the fans of Indian cricket.

Past meets the Future!! pic.twitter.com/QhE5sVjJ3e — Chandler Stark Kings (@SarcasmChamp) April 17, 2019

You are the next Sachin. You can take it from me. Mark my words. Just go out to the field, play your natural game, Prithvi. You'll conquer. — S. K. Nataraj (@SKNataraj2) April 17, 2019

All look up to you as the next SRT! Take his blessings and carry forward the legacy! You are doing great! Work hard and don't lose focus ! As he said ! Impossible is nothing — Girish (@girish_borkar) April 17, 2019

Legend meeting a legend to be.... — Faguni Saxena (@fagunisaxena_23) April 18, 2019

God with Future Star @PrithviShaw waiting for ur century — P (@p19989443) April 18, 2019

So far, Shaw has scored 187 runs in 8 matches at an average of 23.37 with 99 against the Kolkata Knight Riders being his highest score of IPL 2019.

Delhi Capitals, who won their last three games against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad, will look to continue their winning momentum when they take on Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Thursday.

Prithvi Shaw, who has not been included in India's 15-man squad for World Cup 2019, will be eager to help his IPL franchise qualify for the playoffs this year.

Delhi Capitals, who are in the middle of a remarkable resurgence, have not finished in the top four since 2012.

Delhi Capitals and three-time champions Mumbai Indians, with 10 points from eight games, are currently placed second and third respectively on the IPL 2019 points table.