MS Dhoni is famously known as 'Captain Cool' for keeping his calm even in the toughest of situations. Besides his tactical acumen, batting and wicketkeeping, his way of dealing with pressure is also something that is hailed and liked by many. However, even Dhoni at times has been seen losing his cool, though such occurences are extremely rare. One such incident was the IPL 2019 incident when Dhoni got involved in a heated debate with umpires and the entire episode ended on a poor note.

Chennai Super Kings were playing against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. During the last over of the neck-and-neck battle, CSK were denied a no-ball as leg umpire was satisfied with a waist high full toss delivery. Dhoni, who was outside the boundary ropes at the moment, could not control himself and jumped into the ground only to have an ugly chat with umpires.

Out-of-favour India player and Dhoni's then teammate Mohit Sharma opened up on the incident.

"We were shouting from the dugout: "Mat jao, Mat jao, mat jao (Don't go)." However, he didn't even turn around. Wo aise gaye hain ke laga ki sher ghus gaya (The way he entered, it looked like a lion had entered). He was already angry as he had just gotten out," Mohit said on YouTube channel '2 Sloggers'.

"It was a situation where he shouldn't have got out. There was suddenly that scene. He asked us, 'Isne no ball di thi na?'. We were confused if we should say it or not. We told him that yes, the umpire had raised his hand. He didn't stop after that." he added.

While saying that it should not have happened, Mohit concluded the chat by saying that he had fun watching it.

"I told our video analyst about it. He saw the video and then said, 'No ball to hai yaar ye'. He was just saying that it didn't matter if they won or not, but it isn't right to change a decision because of someone's pressure," he said.

"Kya hua kya nahi hua wo unfortunate tha. Wo generally nahi hona chahiye tha lekin theek hai ho gaya toh maza toh aaya dekhne me (What happened was unfortunate and should not have happened, but it was fun to watch it," he added.