IPL 2019 was a breakthrough year for Chennai Super Kings' star pacer Deepak Chahar. He was bought by CSK in IPL 2018 and the next season saw him picking up a total of 22 wickets across 17 matches at an economy of 7.47. While Chahar ended the season well in terms of his individual performance, an incident during the edition also saw him getting almost scared by MS Dhoni. It was CSK's match against Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. With PBKS needing 39 runs in 12 balls, Dhoni handed the ball to Chahar, who bowled two back-to-back beamers at the start of the over and got to face the wrath of the CSK captain.

During a recent interview, Chahar recalled the moment where Dhoni scolded him and later acknowledged his comeback in the over.

"Sarfaraz (Khan) was batting and I was bowling in the death for the first time. There was (Dwayne) Bravo and Shardul (Thakur) as they can't bowl with the new ball. He (Dhoni) didn't used to bowl me in the death over because of Shardul and Bravo. But Bravo got injured. He saw me bowling in the nets and was satisfied," said Chahar to Gaurav Kapur during an episode of Breakfast with Champions.

"The match was tight as they needed 40-42 (39) in the last three overs. I bowled a slower one but twisted my ankle. I tried it again but once again it was a high full toss. I was thinking that 'I have bowled two waist high no balls and my chance won't come. My death over bowling career is finished'. He came to me and said 'You act smart. You know everything. Why are you bowling in this manner?' And I was looking down and thinking 'it is the end of my career'. But I gave away 5 runs in the remaining five balls and he gave me a hug after the match," added the CSK pacer.

Despite bowling two beamers in the over, the umpires let Chahar bowl as both were slower deliveries. CSK went on to win the game by 22 runs.