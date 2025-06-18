This is the lull before the storm. After the high-octane IPL 2025, Indian cricket team fans are eagerly waiting for the India vs England series to start on June 20. This time the first Test will be played in Leeds. There is a lot of intrigue about India's playing XI especially after the retirements of opener Rohit Sharma and No. 4 Virat Kohli. Following the duo , KL Rahul will be the senior-most in the Indian side led by Shubman Gill, who will have a point to prove considering his ordinary record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

The line-up also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is on his maiden tour of England with the senior team, and Karun Nair, who last played a Test in 2017.

Former India star Wasim Jaffer has picked his version of the playing XI. For the veteran of 31 Tests and two ODIs, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul are the two openers. He is, however, undecided on the No. 3 spot. Debutant Sai Sudharshan, who impressed in the IPl 2025, and domestic cricket veteran Abhimanyu Easwaran are his two choices. Shubman Gill will bat at the No. 4 spot. He will be followed by Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair and Ravindra Jadeja. Either fast bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur or chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav will come at No. 8 for Jaffer. Another fast bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who grabbed headlines by scoring a ton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Border Gavaskar Trophy last year, finds no mention in Jaffer's XI.

Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are the three fast bowlers in the team by Jaffer.

My India XI for First Test:



1. Jaiswal

2. KL

3. Easwaran/Sai

4. Gill

5. Pant

6. Nair

7. Jadeja

8. Shardul/Kuldeep

9. Prasiddh

10. Bumrah

11. Siraj



What's yours? #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 18, 2025

