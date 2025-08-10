India pacer Akash Deep finally broke silence on his controversial send-off that he gave to England batter Ben Duckett at The Oval Test. Akash put a hand around Duckett's shoulders after dismissing him and uttered a few words. The incident even prompted KL Rahul to intervene and drag Akash out of committing a bigger mistake. This moment between the duo grabbed a lot of attention as many fans demanded ICC to take an action on the Indian pacer for this controversial act.

Speaking on the situation, Akash revealed that Duckett had told him that he wouldn't be able to get him out and this what triggered him to do the act.

"I have a good record against Duckett and have got him out a few times. I have always fancied my chances against the left-handers, and he is no different," Akash told Revsportz.

"On that day, he was trying to throw me off my line and length and had played a number of unconventional shots. That's when he said to me that it was his day and I will not be able to get him out," he added.

Duckett was playing a fine knock when Akash finally got the better of him and dismissed him for 43 off 38 balls.

"The truth is, if a batter moves around the pitch and plays these shots, your line and length does get impacted, for you don't really know what he will do next. That's what was happening. Also, England were off to a quick start and we needed a wicket," said Akash.

"We were defending a modest score and wickets were critical. When I got him out (smiles), I said to him: 'You miss, I hit. Not always will you win. This time, I win'. It was a continuation of what he was saying to me, and it was all done in good spirit," he added.