All-rounder Washington Sundar was one of the key performers for India in the recently-concluded five-match Test series against England. The series, which ended in a 2-2 draw, saw Sundar delivering in all the three departments. The all-rounder also hit his maiden century. In the fifth Test at The Oval, he scored 53 off 46 balls. This series was also a special one as it was the first series to be played after the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin and featured a relatively young Indian team.

Recently, Sundar opened up about his experience of playing against England and stated how the young squad was charged up and ready to face the Englishmen in their soil.

"Truly, just the way the whole dressing room and the atmosphere was created, it was fabulous, it's an amazing atmosphere and a space to be a part of because we are all quite young and that's extremely exciting," said Sundar in an interview with Wisden.

"Coming into the series, we knew for a fact that all of us would have to put our hands up and step up in different situations. And end of the series, when we look back, that's exactly what we have done," he added.

Sundar further stated that the team was able to deliver a brilliant performances as all the players stood up a single unit during the tough situations.

"There were so many individuals throughout the series who stepped up and won the situations and eventually won games for the team," said Sundar.

"And this is exactly the kind of team that we have always wanted to be in and we were in this series, and we have created some amazing bonds on and off the field," he added.

In total, Sundar scored 284 runs in 4 matches. This includes one century and a half-century. Apart from this, he also scalped seven wickets, including a four-wicket haul.