India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been the talk of the town ever-since the five-match Test series against concluded. The series ended in a 2-2 draw after India pulled off a stunning six-run victory in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. However, Bumrah is receiving a lot of criticism from the fans for playing only three matches. Ahead of the series, it was announced that Bumrah will be missing out on two matches, in order to manage his workload. However, the pacer is now facing a lot of backlash on social media.

Coming to Bumrah's defence, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun called the criticism unfair and stated how well he performed in all the three Tests.

"It's so sad to hear about this stuff against Bumrah. He has had a serious surgery, and people should understand it is not as if the surgery is done and he is all good forever. No, this is far more serious stuff on his back now," he says," Arun told The Indian Express.

"It's not picking and choosing. Just a few months back, he was hailed as the world's greatest fast bowler in Australia, and now, he is being criticised unfairly. Did he underperform in the three Tests? Two fifers he took," he added.

Arun further stated that the biggest concern right now is to manage Bumrah's condition, in order to keep him fit for a long time.

"Why do you think it was announced way before the series itself that he will play 3 Tests; precisely to stop this kind of nonsense. Not for the world to fall to temptation and say play him as this Test is crucial ... His body is like that now," said Arun.

"We have to be careful and understand how hard this entire effort is and such a great feat for him to do what he is doing - playing for India through all this," he added.