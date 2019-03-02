 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Pose For Picture With Prithvi Shaw. Fans Love The Caption

Updated: 02 March 2019 16:53 IST

India's teenage batting sensation Prithvi Shaw amazed his fans on Instagram with a brilliant caption.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Pose For Picture With Prithvi Shaw. Fans Love The Caption
Prithvi Shaw made his debut in a Test match against the Windies in October last year. © Instagram

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, India's former and current captain, were all smiles in a picture with teenage batting sensation Prithvi Shaw, who amazed his fans on Instagram with a brilliant caption. "Yeh BHAI log jaisa koi Hard ich nahi hai (No one is as tough as these two)," Prithvi Shaw wrote, taking inspiration from a latest hit song lyrics "Tere bhai jaisa koi. Hardich nahin hai" from a recently-released Bollywood movie 'Gully Boy'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yeh BHAI log jaisa koi Hard ich nahi hai @virat.kohli @mahi7781 #legends

A post shared by MR. SHAW (@prithvishaw) on

While many fans complimented Shaw for the caption, a user called it "past, current, future captains" in a single frame.

A fan compared Shaw with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, saying: "Tu Sachin sir ke jaga lega."

The 19-year-old opening batsman later posted the same photograph on his Instagram story, saying: "My all time great finishers of the game".

bk66f35o

Photo Credit: Instagram

Shaw made his India Test debut in a match against the Windies at Rajkot in October last year. He smashed a 154-ball 134 on his debut and followed it up with another century in the subsequent Test in Hyderabad.

Shaw suffered an ankle injury and was ruled of the Test series in Australia, which India won for the first time in 71 years and 11 attempts.

However, the young batsman returned to form as he guided Mumbai to a fourth straight win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, hammering Goa by six wickets in a Group C game of the T20 tournament in Indore last week.

Mumbai rode on Shaw's blazing 71 off just 47 balls to reach the target of 140 with 10 balls to spare. Shaw, who struggled in the last three games, finally found momentum and registered his first fifty of the tournament.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Prithvi Shaw took inspiration from a latest hit song lyrics
  • Many fans on Instagram complimented Shaw for the caption
  • A fan compared Shaw with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar
Related Articles
Watch: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey For Upcoming Season
Watch: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey For Upcoming Season
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai Continue Winning Streak; Prithvi Shaw Shines
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mumbai Continue Winning Streak; Prithvi Shaw Shines
Prithvi Shaw Set For Cricket Return, Ajinkya Rahane To Lead Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Prithvi Shaw Set For Cricket Return, Ajinkya Rahane To Lead Mumbai In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Prithvi Shaw Back To Training, Plans To Play Syed Mushtaq Ali T20
Prithvi Shaw Back To Training, Plans To Play Syed Mushtaq Ali T20
Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up On Rising Competition Within Team India
Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up On Rising Competition Within Team India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.