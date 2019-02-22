Following the Pulwama attack, clouds of uncertainty have hovered over the India-Pakistan World Cup clash scheduled to take place on June 16 in Manchester. While many cricketers have urged India to opt out of the mega-clash, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wants India to beat Pakistan in World Cup once again. Tendulkar also said he would personally hate to give away two points to Pakistan in cricket's marquee tournament.

"India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. Time to beat them once again. Would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Having said that, for me India always comes first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart," the legendary batsman added.

While the likes of Harbhajan Singh have called for complete cricketing boycott of Pakistan, Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday said India will be the losers if they decide to not play against Pakistan.

"Who wins if India decide against playing Pakistan in the World Cup? And I am not even talking about the semis and the finals. Who wins? Pakistan win because they get two points," Gavaskar had told India Today.

"India have so far beaten Pakistan every time in a World Cup, so we are actually conceding two points when by beating Pakistan, we could make sure that they don't advance in the competition," he had said.

The World Cup begins in the UK on May 30.

On Friday, the Committee of Administrators running Indian cricket decided against taking any position on the matter for now.

(With PTI inputs)