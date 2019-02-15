Sachin Tendulkar expressed his grief and sent condolences to the families of the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed during a ghastly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Thursday. Tendulkar took to Twitter and labelled the attack "cowardly and meaningless", while saluting the Indian security force's commitment to "service and loyalty". "Cowardly, dastardly, meaningless...... my heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayers for recovery of those brave hearts in hospital. Salute to your commitment to "Service and Loyalty" @crpfindia!," Tendulkar tweeted.

There has been an outpouring of grief from all over the country and across the world ever since the news of the attack broke out.

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Mohammed Kaif also took to Twitter to condemn the attack and to send their condolences to the families of the martyrs.

"I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans," Virat Kohli had tweeted.

"Disturbed by the incident in #Pulwama. My thoughts are with the families and friends of our brave CRPF jawans, who laid down their lives for the country. Let's all do our bit to help the families during their dark hours and remember the soldiers in our prayers," Hardik Pandya tweeted.

In what is being reported as one of the deadliest attacks in decades on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives when a suicide bomber rammed his car carrying explosive close to 300 kg rammed into a bus carrying the Indian paramilitary force.

Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

(With PTI inputs)