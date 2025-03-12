Runs from the likes of Shreyas Iyer and K L Rahul on slow pitches of Dubai contributed immensely to India's title-winning run at the Champions Trophy 2025. Following a roller-coaster year when he won the IPL and was dropped from the central contracts at the same time, Iyer has shown his value to the team. 1983 World Cup winner Dilip Vengsarkar, who has been a BCCI chief selector too, could not be more pleased for the middle-order batter.

"Iyer did very well but I am not happy the way he got out in the final. He should have continued till the very end and finished the game. But happy to see him realise his potential. KL too played a few important innings at number six but still not convinced Axar Patel batting ahead of him at five. The left-hand right-hand combination could be the only reason," he said.

Vengsarkar also gave due credit to the selection panel led by Ajit Agarkar.

"Credit needs to go to the selectors as well. They stuck with Rohit after the Australia series. Even the decision to take five spinners in the squad proved to be a master stroke," he added.

Iyer finished as India's top run-scorer in the competition with 243 runs in five games, including successive half-centuries against Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage. He played a key knock of 48 runs in the final, and played a key role in India standing up to the spin challenge on Dubai's slow pitches.

"When you see that you're the highest run-getter for the team, I think there's no better feeling other than that. The feeling is surreal. But I feel that I could have finished the game (final).

"But you know what, at the end of the day, every individual wants to finish the game for the team. I would take this on any given day, and I'm extremely happy the way every individual contributed towards team victory," he added.

Iyer also landed a spot in Champions Trophy's Team of the Tournament alongside Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy. "Winning my first ICC trophy, I think it's a brilliant feeling overall. This is the fifth title for me in a year, and seriously, thankful and blessed," he concluded.

With IANS inputs