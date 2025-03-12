Hardik Pandya, after lifting the ICC Champions Trophy title, shared his delight. He spoke after the match about the defeat against Pakistan back in the 2017 Champions Trophy, where he got run out batting with Ravindra Jadeja. Hardik Pandya also said that he only wants to win ICC cups and wants five to six more trophies. Hardik Pandya was one of the prominent factors in India's victory at the ICC Champions Trophy. India's winning Champions Trophy campaign.

The tournament witnessed plenty of present-day and future stars like Shubman Gill (188 runs in five matches with a century), Shreyas Iyer (243 runs in five games with two fifties), Axar Patel (109 runs in five matches with five wickets), KL Rahul (140 runs in five games at an average of 140.00), and Varun Chakravarthy (nine wickets) play a crucial role in India's second successive white-ball title win.

"In 2017, the work was left. I could not finish the job back then, and I am very, very glad that tonight is the night where I can say I am a champion's trophy winner. That sounds good. I think for me; this has always been about winning as many championships as I can. I did say it when we won in 2024: That is not done. I still need 5-6 more trophies. I am thrilled that one more is added."

Hardik Pandya said in a video posted by BCCI. Hardik also explained that he wants his team to win in any situation. It doesn't matter where he performs; he wants the best for his team.

"The most important thing in my life and my cricketing journey is always how i can make sure my team can win, and it is very satisfying very calming pleased moment for me every time i step on the field somehow even if i don't contribute my team win i think that's the most beautiful feeling i have," he added.

Hardik praised his teammates and praised the class every player showed throughout the Tournament.

"Everyone came out there and you know showed their class at same point of time the believe they have and which is exceptional I love games like this where everyone comes their put their heart out and i think i was for India i was for Bharat. The champion's trophy is done. My next goal is the ICC T20 World Cup in India, lifting the cup," he said.

Pandya credited the team's self-belief and skillset for their victory against New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final, emphasising that it was a complete team effort.