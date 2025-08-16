On the occasion of India's 79th Independence day, star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant shared a video from the team's Champions Trophy 2025 title victory. The exclusive video was recorded by Pant in which he captured the emotions of the Indian cricket team right after it defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets in the final of the event in Dubai. It was the third Champions Trophy title for the side and the first since 2013. The players were enjoying the moment to the fullest and Pant managed to have it all in his camera.

What hogged limelight in the video was the part when Rohit replied someone, "Kya? Retirement le lun? Har baar jeetenge to har baar thodi retirement leta rahunga? (What? Should I retire? I am not going to retire everytime we win a title)."

To this Pant replied with a laugh, "I didn't say it brother. We want you to play."

Happy Independence Day, India.

Some moments stay with you forever and winning for India is at the top of the list. Proud to be Indian.#RP17 pic.twitter.com/pfgr1tg7da — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 15, 2025

India clinched a thrilling four-wicket win over the Blackcaps in the final of Champions Trophy 2025 to clinch a record third title.

Chasing 252 against the Blackcaps, India reached home in 49 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India were the joint-winners of Champions Trophy in 2002 before clinching the title again in 2013.

They ended the tournament with the trophy once again in 2025. This time under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Talking about the game, the spinners put up a splendid show, helping India restrict the Blakcaps for 251 for 7 after the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2 for 45) picked two wickets apiece while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami scalped one wicket each. Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53) played crucial knocks for the Blackcaps.

In the chase, India got off to a flying start, thanks to Rohit Sharma's dominating 76. Shreyas Iyer (48) and KL Rahul (34 not out) also played crucial knocks as India beat New Zealand.