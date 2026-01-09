The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday. The evening was a perfect blend of high-octane entertainment and sporting spirit, setting the stage for the season opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With the tournament beginning its first leg in Navi Mumbai before moving to Vadodara, the atmosphere was electric as fans gathered to celebrate the rapid growth of women's cricket in India.

The pre-match festivities began around 6:30 PM, headlined by a star-studded lineup. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez dazzled the crowd with a high-energy dance performance on some of her hit songs like "Laal Pari", "Yaar Na Miley", "Besos". Even making a unique style statement by sporting a Juventus jersey. She was followed by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who brought the stadium to its feet with a string of his biggest hits, including "Blue Eyes," "Lungi Dance," and "Party All Night." The glamour quotient was further heightened by the presence of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, who joined the performers on stage for the grand finale.

Grooving to the tunes 🎶



The energetic Honey Singh lights up the #TATAWPL opening ceremony in style 🔥#MIvRCB | #KhelEmotionKa | @asliyoyo pic.twitter.com/3C0sYtNrMr — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 9, 2026

Amidst the glitz, the focus remained on the fierce competition ahead. Five franchises Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz are vying for the coveted trophy. Before the first ball was bowled, RCB captain Smriti Mandhana won the toss and elected to field, officially putting the cricket action in motion.

As the tournament shifts gears from Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium to Vadodara for the knockouts, the opening ceremony served as a fitting tribute to the athletes. With two titles in their bag, Mumbai Indians start as favorites, but with the energy witnessed today, WPL 2026 promises to be the most competitive season yet. Fans can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network and JioCinema.