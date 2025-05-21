The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday unveiled the staggering broadcast viewership figures attained across the globe following the memorable ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, according to a release from the ICC. Celebrating 368 billion global viewing minutes across global coverage, the event becomes the most watched ICC Men's Champions Trophy ever and represents a growth of 19 per cent compared with the previous event held in England and Wales in 2017.

IPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live cricket score

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 also drew 308 million global viewing minutes per over - the most ever for an ICC event.

A blockbuster final in Dubai saw India claim the iconic white jackets, and their victory over New Zealand on March 9 became the most watched ICC Men's Champions Trophy match ever, with 65.3 billion live viewing minutes globally, shattering the record set during the 2017 final by 52.1 per cent.

The thrilling finale also takes third spot in the most watched ICC matches of all time globally by live watch time, while in India itself, the fixture also represents the third most watched ICC match ever, only surpassed by the India vs. New Zealand semi-final at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, and the final of that same event between India and Australia.

Spread across 29 channels and nine languages, and with the return of the award-winning Indian Sign Language feed and Audio Descriptive Commentary, coverage in India featured a range of inclusive innovations designed to ensure all fans could enjoy the unrivalled drama of the Champions Trophy, culminating in it becoming the most watched Champions Trophy ever in the country.

Moreover, the event boasted the highest proportion of watch time attributed to digital sources of any ICC tournament ever in India, with the vertical MaxView feed - produced in collaboration with the ICC - providing an intuitive and engaging mobile viewing experience.

The tournament became the most watched Champions Trophy ever in Australia too, with overall viewing hours up by 65 per cent on 2017. With enhanced coverage featuring the introduction of a Hindi language feed, Amazon Prime Video witnessed the highest viewership of any ICC event shown exclusively on the platform.

Elsewhere, fans in the USA defied less favourable match timings to record a 38 per cent growth in watch time compared with the 2017 event.

Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said, "We are delighted to share that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has achieved record-breaking global viewership, making it the most-watched edition of the tournament to date. These remarkable numbers reflect the growing global appeal of the game and the strength of our partnerships," as quoted from a release by ICC.

"We are especially grateful for the continued innovation and investment by the JioStar network in India, which delivered live coverage across 29 unique broadcast feeds in nine languages, an effort that played a significant role in reaching new audiences and deepening fan engagement," he added.

"It's also heartening to witness exceptional growth in markets such as Australia, where Amazon Prime Video recorded a 65 per cent increase in viewership compared to the 2017 edition, and in the United States, where Willow TV saw a notable rise in audience figures despite challenging start times," he noted.

"These milestones are a testament to the game's expanding footprint and the passion of cricket fans worldwide," he said.

Despite the hosts falling short in their pursuit of back-to-back Champions Trophy success, viewing hours for the 2025 event in Pakistan rose by 24 per cent versus figures accumulated during their 2017 trophy-winning campaign.