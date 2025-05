While a win in this game will ensure Mumbai Indians the fourth and only remaining playoff spot, a victory of Delhi Capitals will mean that the side will almost get through. If MI win this contest, they will reach 16 points, which in that case, DC would not be able to achieve. On the other hand, if DC win this match, they will get to 15 points. In that scenario, MI have to register a victory and hope for DC to lose their final game to make it to the playoffs.