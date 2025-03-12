If Pakistan cricket team's group stage exit from the Champions Trophy 2025 was not enough, another tricky development awaited them after the final of the marquee ICC event in Dubai. The tournament, which was hosted by Pakistan, saw the final move out of the country because India qualified for it. It was a pre-Champions Trophy arrangement which was agreed by all cricket boards that India will not travel to Pakistan and will play all its matches in Dubai. The real problem started after former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar and other stars pointed out that there was no representation from the Pakistan Cricket Board at the Champions Trophy 2025 final presentation.

According to a PTI report, Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi was unwell and hence could not be present for the Champions Trophy 2025 presentation ceremony. Former Pakistan player Basit Ali said he should have been there.

"Mohsin Naqvi, who is the PCB chairman, should have gone to Dubai. This is my view. Because he has his own airplane. Being the host of the Champions Trophy, he could have gone and come back the same night. Only he knows what was the problem. But he should have gone," Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel.

"Jay Shah was there. He also made a little mistake. He is not the BCCI secretary now. He is the ICC head. He should have been seated elsewhere. When you get a position like this you need to be careful of the media too. There was no one from Pakistan in prize distribution because the PCB chairman was not there."

BCCI president Roger Binny presented the white jackets to India players and the medals to match officials, while ICC chairman Jay Shah handed the trophy to skipper Rohit Sharma and gave the medals to the winners. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and New Zealand Cricket's CEO Roger Twose were also present on stage. It must be mentioned that Saikia is BCCI Director on ICC board and Binny is the Alternate Director.

The controversy erupted when Sumair Ahmed, who is chief operating officer of the PCB and was the tournament director of the Champions Trophy, was not invited on stage for the final presentation.

"We have filed a formal complaint with the ICC as what happened is unacceptable to us," a PCB official said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

However according to ICC sources, the PCB won't be given any formal explanation.

"If the PCB mandarins look up, even ICC CEO Geoff Allardice wasn't present on stage. The reason is protocol," said the ICC source.

With PTI inputs