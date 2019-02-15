Virat Kohli, Cricket Fraternity Condemn Pulwama Attack

Nearly 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others injured when terrorists targeted a convoy with a car bomb in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday. Team India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to send condolences after the worst attack ever on security personnel in the state. "I'm shocked after hearing about the attack in Pulwama, heartfelt condolences to the martyred soldiers & prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawaans," Virat Kohli tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vowed that the "sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain".

As the entire nation stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the cricket fraternity was not far behind.

Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Mohammed Kaif took to Twitter to condemn the attack and to send their condolences to the families of the martyrs.

"Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.#SudharJaaoWarnaSudhaarDenge," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Sad and pained to hear about the dastardly attack on our brave CRPF men in #Pulwama in which many of our jawans have been martyred. I pray for a quick and speedy recovery of those injured in the attack," Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Reports suggested that the vehicle used by the terrorists was a Mahindra Scorpio carrying more than 350 kg of explosives.

The injured have been moved to the army base hospital in Srinagar, 20 km from the attack site. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack.

(With PTI Inputs)