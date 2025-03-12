Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya's picture on social media following the Champions Trophy victory broke a sensational record belonging to Virat Kohli. Hardik recreated his iconic T20 World Cup 2024 picture after the win in Dubai where he emulated social media star Khaby Lame's pose. The picture went viral immediately on social media and it broke Virat's record of getting the fastest 1 million likes for an Indian on Instagram. Previously, Virat's post after India's T20 World Cup win hit the 1-million likes mark within seven minutes. However, according to reports, Hardik's post reached 1 million likes in 6 minutes.

HARDIK PANDYA - THE FASTEST INDIAN TO HIT 1M LIKE ON INSTRAGRAM.



Hardik Pandya was one of the prominent factors of India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy. India's winning Champions Trophy campaign.

The tournament witnessed plenty of present-day and future stars like Shubman Gill (188 runs in five matches with a century), Shreyas Iyer (243 runs in five games with two fifties), Axar Patel (109 runs in five matches with five wickets), KL Rahul (140 runs in five games at an average of 140.00), and Varun Chakravarthy (nine wickets) play a crucial role in India's second successive white-ball title win.

"In 2017, the work was left. I could not finish the job back then, and I am very, very glad that tonight is the night where I can say I am a champion's trophy winner. That sounds good. I think for me; this has always been about winning as many championships as I can. I did say it when we won in 2024: That is not done. I still need 5-6 more trophies. I am thrilled that one more is added." Hardik Pandya said in a video posted by BCCI.

Hardik also explained that he wants his team to win in any situation. It doesn't matter where he performs; he wants the best for his team.

"The most important thing in my life and my cricketing journey is always how i can make sure my team can win, and it is very satisfying very calming pleased moment for me every time i step on the field somehow even if i don't contribute my team win i think that's the most beautiful feeling i have," he added.

(With ANI inputs)