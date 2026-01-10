Former Indian cricket team batter Sanjay Manjrekar doubled down on his stance after previously claiming that Virat Kohli chose to play the easiest format (ODIs) among the three. Earlier this week, Manjrekar said that it pains him to see Kohli 'giving up' on Test cricket and opting to play in just ODIs. He added that the star batter failed to overcome his shortcoming and that can be the reason behind his decision to retire from Test cricket. In his latest comments, he doubled down on his remarks and said that he believed that ODIs are the easiest format to play as top-order batters end up scoring a lot of runs. However, he pointed out that a lot of top-order batters in ODIs are reluctant to play in the same position in Tests.

“A lot of people have asked me why I keep saying ODI cricket is easy for top-order batters. Go back a few years in Indian cricket and look at the guys who were opening for India for a long time in 50-over cricket. Those batters were middle-order batters in Test cricket. They were not very keen to open in Test cricket or bat in the top three. They were very happy to play at No. 4, 5, 6,” Manjrekar said on Instagram.

“But come one day cricket, they were almost desperate to bat in the top three and open. Therein lies the answer as to why I believe it's easy for top order batters, because everybody is queuing up to bat in the top three. The first advantage you get when you are opening in 50-overs cricket or batting at No. 3, there's no four slips and a gully. And you know when a bowler is running in, he's not really coming in to get you out. He's just trying to make sure you don't get 10-15 runs an over,” he added.

Manjrekar heaped praises on the likes of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh for batting lower down the order but still managing to score a lot of runs in ODIs.

“So if you are a good enough player, you just play out the first 10 to 15 overs. Then the field spreads out, and slowly, if you are a good rotator of strike, you get to a 100. The tough place to bat in one-day cricket is where Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, or MS Dhoni would bat, which is 4, 5, 6. Those were the tough positions,” said Manjrekar.

“So if you are looking for a batting great, you won't find them in one-day cricket, and especially at number one, two, and three. One day cricket is the last place I would look at to see my batting great of today because there's just far too much going for people who bat in the top three in one day cricket,” he added.