Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced on Friday the signing of Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani for the upcoming IPL season, starting March 28. To join the three-time champions, Muzarabani has withdrawn from his contract with Islamabad United for the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 29-year-old's arrival provides a major boost to the KKR pace attack following the franchise's decision to release Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman due to ongoing political tensions. The lanky pacer impressed in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, taking 13 wickets as Zimbabwe bowed out in the Super 8 stage.

"KKR have signed Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani to join the squad for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League 2026 season. The 6 ft 8" right-arm quick has emerged as one of Zimbabwe's leading pace bowlers in the shortest format, known for his steep bounce and ability to strike in key phases of the innings," KKR said in a statement.

"Muzarabani brings significant T20 experience, having claimed over 90 wickets in more than 80 T20 Internationals at an average of around 21, with best figures of 3/8. His pace and consistency across global leagues and international cricket add further depth to KKR's pace attack heading into the season."

Muzarabani is expected to arrive in Kolkata on March 17. He is only the second player to pull out of an active PSL contract in favour of a move to the IPL.

Last year, South Africa all-rounder Corbin Bosch did the same, with the move sparking a major controversy. Bosch had joined Mumbai Indians (MI) as a replacement for pacer Lizaad Williams.

The player was picked in the Diamond category by the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi during the PSL 10 Draft.

The PCB, in an official statement, confirmed the ban and noted that Bosch will be ineligible for selection in next year's PSL. The board emphasized its stance on the importance of player commitment and professionalism, particularly for those who enter into contractual obligations with PSL franchises.