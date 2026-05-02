Punjab Kings sit at the top of the table, but all is not looking pretty with Shreyas Iyer's team. Their batting has been explosive, producing two of the top five totals this IPL season - one while setting a target, the other in a successful chase. They've lost just once so far, but their dominance with the bat is being undermined by a worrying trend with the ball. In seven completed innings, PBKS have conceded five scores of 200 or more, along with a 195. Only Mumbai Indians have a worse economy rate than PBKS' 10.5 runs per over, and no team comes close to the 41.72 runs they've conceded per wicket, while picking 36 scalps. It's an imbalance that could prove costly as the tournament rolls.

Assistant Bowling Coach Trevor Gonsalves played down the concerns, insisting the numbers don't tell the full story.

"We know cricket is heavily in favour of the batsmen. Yes, people are pointing at the bowling unit, but I don't see it that way. It's about one game where the opposition played better. There are things we could have done differently, and we've worked on those. It's only our eighth match, and we've lost just once. Also, don't forget that we scored 250 in one of those games."

A big part of the concern centres around Arshdeep Singh, who is enduring his toughest IPL season yet in terms of both economy and average. Even in the recent outing, questions were raised about his lack of variation, particularly the absence of slower balls.

This dip is surprising, considering Arshdeep's pedigree, including his role in two T20 World Cup-winning campaigns. Despite his dip, with 8 wickets, he still tops PBKS' bowling charts but sits as low as 22nd overall. Despite this, the franchise is showing unwavering faith in its bowling unit.

"We haven't made changes in the last 7-8 games, except the most recent one," Gonsalves said. "There have been good and not-so-good performances, and many suggested changes. But we want to play fearless cricket. We're backing the boys - go out there, express yourselves, and prove it."

That "fearless" identity is central to Punjab's approach this season.

"I think we play a different brand of cricket compared to others. It's fearless. We go all out," Gonsalves reiterated.

There's also a boost on the horizon. Lockie Ferguson has rejoined the squad after time away on personal commitments, and his return could be key to stabilising the bowling attack.

"Humanity comes before cricket - we supported him through everything," Gonsalves said. "But we all know what Lockie brings. He was always part of our starting plans. Bartlett was a bit expensive in the last two games, so with Lockie back, it made sense to bring him in."

Punjab now heads into crucial fixtures in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad before returning to their base in Dharamsala. While the batting engine is roaring, the real test lies in fixing their leaky bowling department.

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