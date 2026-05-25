The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) contest might have been a dead-rubber form the IPL 2026 playoffs qualification standpoint, but it went on to enthral fans in an unexpected way after a personal battle erupted between Virat Kohli and Travis Head. The match ended with SRH securing a victory, shortly after which, Kohli turned down Head's handshake, setting the internet ablaze. While fans could make out that the RCB star wasn't happy with Head's antics in the middle, Kohli's fans decided to drag the SRH batter's wife Jessica into the matter.

It isn't the first time that players' spouses have had to bear the consequences of what happened on the field. Travis Head's catch to dismiss Rohit Sharm during India and Australia's ODI World Cup final in 2023 produced a similar experience for Jessica. The aftermath of the Kohli-Head clash in the IPL 2026 match wasn't much different for her.

"It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup. I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family," Jessica said while speaking to Australian media outlet The Advertiser.

"I think across all sports at the moment there's an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another. Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game. Hopefully this encourages more kindness and support for one another," she added.

What Prompted Virat Koli To Snub Travis Head Handshake?

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was doing commentary during the SRH vs RCB match, revealed that a lot transpired between Kohli and Head while the former was batting. The on-field tussle then led to the snubbed handshake, which could've been avoided.

"Yes, I was commentating at that time. Look, Virat also likes to play cricket the way the Australians do. A little banter, a little aggression, a little talk of 'okay, come and bowl a few deliveries.' That's what he was saying: 'You are not an Impact Player.' Generally, he is an Impact Player, and he goes off the field. He asked him to bowl, something happened, and he was calling him out as well. Look at what happened after the game-I am not going to talk much about that. But what happened on the field is okay, it happens. You want to play aggressively, you want to wear your heart on your sleeve, and that brings a little banter and aggression," Irfan had said.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad could clash again in IPL 2026 season as both have qualified for the playoffs.

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