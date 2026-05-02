Mumbai Indians suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, marking their seventh loss in nine matches in IPL 2026. The result further dents MI's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, leaving the five-time champions with just four points from nine games. Despite this latest setback, Hardik Pandya's side still retains a slim mathematical chance of progressing. With five matches remaining in the league stage, Mumbai Indians can reach a maximum of 14 points.

While teams have historically qualified with 14 points, 16 points is generally considered the "safety threshold" in a 10-team table to guarantee a top-four finish. Having lost seven of their nine matches, Mumbai Indians no longer control their own destiny; they must now secure a perfect five-of-five wins in their remaining fixtures and rely on a specific combination of results to stay in the hunt.

In fact, MI don't just need to win; they need to win big to improve one of the season's worst Net Run-Rates. Currently, Punjab Kings sit at the top of the table with 13 points from eight matches. They are followed closely by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, all of whom are tied on 12 points and separated only by Net Run Rate.

MI's Remaining Matches:

MI vs LSG - May 4

RCB vs MI - May 10

PBKS vs MI - May 14

KKR vs MI - May 20

MI vs RR - May 24

To qualify, MI would need three of the current top four teams to dominate the rest of the league, ensuring no more than four teams cross the 14-point mark. A loss to LSG on Monday would mathematically eliminate them from the 2026 playoff race.

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