Punjab Kings' (PBKS) uncapped 23-year-old batter Suryansh Shedge rescued the team and lit up their IPL 2026 encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday. Shedge walked in to bat PBKS reeling at 36/4, but struck a fiery 24-ball half-century to stabilise things. The highlight of the knock came in the 14th over, when he hammered GT spinner Manav Suthar for 26 runs in one over, slamming three sixes and two fours. Shedge ultimately made 57 off 29, top-scoring for his side.

Who is Suryansh Shedge?

Suryansh Shedge was born in Mumbai on January 29, 2003. He is a batting all-rounder who bowls some handy medium pace. While Virat Kohli is his idol, he also looks up to the best all-rounders of his era like Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes.

According to ESPNcricinfo, it was Shedge's mother who spotted his talent and first took him to a cricket academy at the age of nine. His mother also quit her own job to support her son's career.

It is always hard to stand out in Mumbai's competitive cricket ecosystem, but that's exactly what Shedge did when he smashed a stunning 326 not out off 137 balls in a Giles Shield U14 inter-school cricket tournament.

Shedge went on to captain Mumbai at U19 level, but missed out on playing for India at the U19 Cricket World Cup. During his formative years, Shedge was mentored by current Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Abhishek Nayar, who has also actively worked with players like Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

He was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during IPL 2023 as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat, but did not get a game.

Shedge was bought by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2025 mega auction for a fee of Rs 30 lakh. That buy looked to be a steal as he went to star in Mumbai's triumphant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 campaign.

Playing as a finisher, Shedge smashed 131 runs in nine innings at a strike-rate of 251.92. He averaged more than 43, staying not out on six occasions.

Shedge played five times for PBKS in IPL 2025 but did not get much of a chance to bat longer.

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