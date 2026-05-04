The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly unhappy with the public appearances of certain players with their girlfriends during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Players such as Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Arshdeep Singh have frequently been spotted travelling with their rumoured partners in team buses and staying in team hotels during the ongoing campaign. Consequently, the BCCI is drafting rules to prohibit this "girlfriend culture" in the T20 league, fearing that a major issue could arise if the trend continues.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the board is concerned about the "influencer" status of some partners. Reports suggest that some of these individuals have previously promoted betting apps on social media. In recent years, disputes have also emerged between certain players and their partners; in some instances, female acquaintances have lodged police complaints, tarnishing the image of both the league and the board.

A high-ranking BCCI official stated, "If this is not stopped now, it could lead to major problems in the future. We are seeing instances where team buses are being made to wait for girlfriends, and they are staying in the same hotels as the players."

The official also revealed that some Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) officers were reportedly allowing girlfriends to stay with players after being told they were "officially announced partners."

"I don't know where this 'official girlfriend' rule came from. There is no such provision in the BCCI's formal policy. We only allow wives and family members under specific guidelines. We need to investigate who authorised this," the official said.

Since several of these partners are renowned social media influencers, the board is worried that sensitive information could be accidentally leaked, posing a threat to the integrity of the sport.

The BCCI is keen to address the matter in its next meeting and issue strict guidelines regarding "girlfriend culture" in the league. These rules will reportedly apply not only to the IPL but also to the Indian national team during international tours. Although IPL teams are privately owned, the BCCI intends to create a central rule that will apply to all franchises.

The ACU is also expected to receive clear instructions regarding stay and travel protocols.

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