Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull said that he would stick with Venkatesh Iyer as the opener alongside Virat Kohli for the Indian Premier League (IPL) Qualifier one clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT), saying that it would not be easy for England batter Phil Salt to return and deliver straight away after injury layoff. The Qualifier one between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will determine the first finalist of IPL 2026. RCB is dealing with a debate around their opening combination, as to whether to have Phil Salt open again and trust him to deliver after a lengthy injury layoff, or have Venkatesh open after an impactful knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Jacob Bethell, who could cross the 20-run mark only twice in Salt's absence, has been ruled out of the IPL due to injury and has flown back to England.

Speaking on Star Sports 'Cricket Live'. JioStar expert Simon said, "I would stick with Venkatesh Iyer as the opener alongside Virat Kohli. Phil Salt has been out for three and a half weeks. Coming back from a long layoff, especially with a finger injury, is never easy. He is a quality player and has done well for RCB and England in T20s, but match fitness and shot-timing take time to return. The playoffs are not the place to test that," he said.

Simon took note of Vennkatesh's fiery 19-ball 44 against SRH and an explosive half-century down the order against Punjab Kings (PBKS), acknowledging the "solid rhythm" he has with Virat.

"Yes, Salt has a stronger partnership record with Virat, but in cricket, you always go with the player in form. Form matters more than reputation, especially in knockout games. The biggest risk is bringing in someone who hasn't played competitive cricket for weeks. I would continue with Venkatesh at the top. Phil Salt is too good an option to have on the bench, but right now, Venkatesh deserves to keep his place," he signed off.

In five IPL matches and four innings at opening and middle-order, he has made 158 runs at an average of 79.00 and a strike rate of 177.52, with a half-century and best score of 73*. Be it as an Impact Player during a batting collapse, in the middle-order while continuing the momentum laid down by top-order and setting the tempo at the top, Venkatesh has excelled in all roles.

Salt in six innings at the top, has scored 202 runs at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of over 168, with two fifties and a best score of 78.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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