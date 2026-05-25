Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar backed Rishabh Pant after the Lucknow Super Giants skipper came under scrutiny for an unfiltered post-match interview. Both LSG and Pant endured a forgettable IPL 2026 campaign, with the Lucknow-based franchise finishing at the bottom of the points table. Pant, too, struggled with the bat, scoring just 312 runs in 14 matches. However, it was his stern remark after the loss against Rajasthan Royals that grabbed everyone's attention. Following LSG's defeat to RR, Pant appeared for the post-match interview and said, "We're a f***** good team," on live television.

As Pant faced widespread criticism for his conduct, Gavaskar shifted the blame towards the host broadcasters for not giving enough time to the losing captain before calling him in for the interview.

"Rishabh Pant dropping the 'F' word in his post-game interview does make one wonder whether it is necessary to interview the captain whose team has just lost the game barely minutes earlier. If it's been a last-over finish, then the disappointment for the captain would be even greater and if he is also the wicketkeeper who has been running up and down to the stumps every other delivery and that too in this heat, then it can add to his frustration," Gavaskar wrote in mid-day.

"It might be a better idea to speak to the 'player of the match' from the winning team and give the captain of the losing team a little time to splash some water on his face and regain his composure and then come over for an interview. As it is, there will be a bit of time for the presentation party to be ready, so giving the captain of the team that has lost, a few more minutes could well ensure that such things won't happen," he added.

Gavaskar further stated that such practices often lead to emotional reactions, adding that Pant is otherwise a jovial person.

"Rishabh Pant is one of the most cheerful guys in the game who loves playing the sport in his own unique way. And the fact that even he lost it does make the case for the losing team's captain to be given a few more minutes to recover his thoughts rather than have the mic shoved in his face even before he has had time to get his breath back. Is that too much to ask?" he wrote.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss