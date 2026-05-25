Rajasthan Royals took a cheeky dig at Punjab Kings on social media after sealing their place in the IPL 2026 Playoffs on Sunday. Facing Mumbai Indians in their final league-stage match, Riyan Parag and Co. needed a win to stay in contention-and delivered, posting 205/8 in 20 overs after being put in to bat. In response, MI fell short at 175/9, handing RR a 30-run victory and confirming their qualification as the fourth and final team in the playoffs. The result also knocked out Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Soon after the win, RR took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to an earlier jibe from PBKS. The franchise shared a viral meme clip featuring actor Arjun Kapoor being locked out of a house while others enter, symbolically referencing Punjab's exit from the playoff race.

The caption read, "Sorry bhai, aaj nahi," echoing a line previously used by PBKS to mock Rajasthan after their defeat to Delhi Capitals on May 1.

Interestingly, this exchange of memes has been ongoing between the two teams. Earlier in the season, RR had reposted Salman Khan's old viral tweet, "Zinta's team won kya?, after beating Punjab, adding their own twist with a similar "Sorry bhai" caption.

RR captain Riyan Parag was happy as his team defeated the Mumbai Indians and qualified for the playoffs, but said they need to do better in the upcoming matches.

"Feels good when things go to plan. We've won, but a lot of things we need to do better," said Riyan Parag after the match. "We should've qualified way earlier. We're picking slack," he added.

Parag was unhappy with his batting unit, as none of them managed to score a big one on Sunday despite a few of them getting a start. They lost openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi early and were reduced to 119/5 at one stage. Jofra Archer smashed 32 off 15 balls, and with cameos from Ravindra Jadeja and Nandre Burger, RR managed to reach 205/8 in 20 overs.

"I wanted the set batter to play longer; we needed runs. We can't have two batters go at a run a ball. That's why we sent Jadeja, we wanted a quick 20 from him, which he provided," said Parag.

(With IANS Inputs)

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