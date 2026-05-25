Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya's Instagram story left the internet buzzing after his team's disappointing show in the IPL 2026. The five-time champions were unable to put together a string of good results and the loss against Rajasthan Royals in their final group stage match meant that they finished 9th in the points table with just 4 wins. It was an extremely difficult season for Hardik as well after he suffered from injuries and also a major lack of form. Things got so bad that multiple reports surfaced regarding a possible trade move for Hardik after the end of the season. While nothing concrete was revealed by the player or MI, his latest internet activity left the fans interested.

In the picture posted on his Instagram story, there was a laptop where a film was playing, a notebook, a pen and his mobile phone. However, what caught the attention of fans was the time displayed on the phone screen. The time showed '07:07' and it did not take the internet much time to connect it to MS Dhoni.

The number '7' has become almost synonymous in the world of cricket with Dhoni and over the years, the Chennai Super Kings legend has become the subject of a number of memes featuring the number.

While there was a section of fans who even suggested that the message can mean a possible move for the all-rounder to CSK in the future, Hardik or the IPL franchises did not react to the picture or the chatter surrounding it.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard opened up about the disappointing season of MI but made it clear that no decision was taken on Hardik's future.

"Right now is not the time and place to talk about that [post mortem]. All these things will be sort of emotional decisions and thinking of every aspect of what's needed," he said.

"Everyone needs that time and space to go, sit down, recollect, have a fair idea and assessment as to where it went wrong for us. That's where better decision-making is going to come about. If you sit here right now and say you need to do this, you need to do that, I think that will be irresponsible from a management perspective," he added.

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