Phil Salt is an explosive opener who missed most of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's league stage matches due to injury. Jacob Bethell took his place but could not leave much of an impact. Venkatesh Iyer played against Sunrisers Hyderabad as an opener and slammed a quick-fire knock in RCB's last league stage match. The defending champions face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Now the big question is whether Phil Salt will play that match or not.

Asked about the availability of opener Phil Salt, who recently returned from England after getting his injured finger treated, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar did not give a straight answer.

"He is fit and doing drills, but we have not decided the playing XI yet," he said.

Patidar admits bowlers' challenges

Patidar on Monday admitted that bowlers were finding it increasingly difficult to survive in an IPL dominated by 200-plus totals, while sidestepping the controversy over moving the final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. Ahead of RCB's Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans here on Tuesday, Patidar acknowledged how even scores in excess of 220-250 were no longer safe in the tournament and that it was a matter for concern for bowlers, especially pacers.

"I feel it is more challenging for the bowlers. The wickets are batting-friendly, the boundaries are smaller, and there is dew as well. Especially for fast bowlers, even a small mistake goes for six," Patidar said during the pre-match media interaction.

"But whatever wicket or conditions we get, we just try to do our best on that. It is not in my hands to decide how the wickets should be," he added.

Patidar was measured in his response when asked about the IPL final being shifted from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad.

"It's not in my control. This is a historic site, so wherever the final is going to be, that's where it is going to be. We are focused on reaching the final," he said.

The BCCI moved the title clash to Ahmedabad, citing operational issues and local political complications, including excessive ticket requests and crowd management concerns.

RCB and GT, who finished the league stage with identical points, will battle for a direct spot in the final in what Patidar described as a contest between two evenly matched teams.

"Both teams have done pretty well throughout the season. On the given day, whichever team executes its plans better and stays calm under pressure is going to win," he said.

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