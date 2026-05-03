Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Daniel Vettori on Sunday said losing wickets at crucial times hampered their strategies against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2026 match on Sunday. Chasing a modest 165, SRH cantered home, reaching 169 for 3 in 18.2 overs. “We got off to a great start but couldn't capitalise on that, lost some wickets at crucial times. 160 is incredibly difficult to defend even if the wicket was a bit slow. But we had enough fight after the powerplay to give a small chance. But they managed to chase really well,” Vettori said in the post-match press conference.

Vettori said constant fall of wickets made it hard for his side to regain momentum.

“We just lost wickets in crucial times and in T20 games even if you have momentum, if the opposition goes hard it's really hard to regain the momentum.

“The wickets of Travis Head, Ishan, Klaasen… had any of them continued it would have been different but KKR bowled really well. The spinners found their length really well in particular.” The spinners Varun Chakravarthy (3/36) and Sunil Narine (2/31) were the star performers with the ball for KKR.

“Chakravarthy was able to take wickets even if we put him under pressure early on,” he said. PTI SSC UNG

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