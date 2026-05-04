Washington Sundar's match-winning cameo against Punjab Kings is bound to address a few teething questions that Gujarat Titans faced about fragile nature of its middle-order, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said. Coming in at No. 5, Washington scored 40 not out off 23 balls with help of five fours and a six to complete a tricky chase of 164 with a ball to spare which kept GT in contention for a play-off berth. "Washington Sundar's innings was extremely important because it addressed a key question around Gujarat Titans' middle order," Ashwin told JioStar after GT beat PBKS by five wickets.

He was impressed that Washington showed requisite composure to finish off the game and gave the team management confidence to use him as a flexible option.

"While a lot of their runs come from the top three, contributions like this show the depth they have. Washington has often been used as a flexible option, but he stepped up, handled the pressure well, and ensured the chase was completed.

"It might not have looked flashy, but it was a very composed and clinical effort to get the team over the line," Ashwin added.

Chasing targets like 164 can be tricky and what sets GT apart from other sides, is their methodical approach, based on conditions.

"Gujarat Titans were once again incredibly composed in the way they approached the chase. Their batting may not always look explosive, but it's highly methodical and built around understanding conditions.

"On pitches like these, where 160–170 is a competitive score, it is about controlling the game and executing your plans rather than chasing big numbers. They have shown remarkable consistency over the years with this approach, and credit goes to both, the management and the players, for sticking to their process and getting the job done under pressure," Ashwin said.

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