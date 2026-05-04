Working hard to make a comeback for the Mumbai Indians, especially as the team's play-off qualification hopes hang by a thread, Rohit Sharma was spotted putting in the hard yards in the nets on Sunday. Rohit, who has been out of action due to an injury, accidentally hit a member of the ground staff. Despite being told to continue batting and not worry about the injured person, Rohit dropped everything and ran to his aid.

The ground staff member, Siban Biswas, spoke to Mid-Day about the incident, explaining how he was hit by Rohit.

"When Rohit Sharma sir told us to remove the off-side net, we did so and stood at the side. Just then, while I was wrapping the rope and not paying attention to the players nearby, the ball hit me on my left knee. Rohit sir immediately came and inquired about the injury, but I told him to continue batting and not to bother. Yet, he returned with an ice pack and also sent someone to give me some medicine and a spray to put on my leg," Biswas, 27, said.

Despite being in pain, Biswas said that he was delighted to get a handshake from Rohit, who was apologetic for what happened.

"It was mixed feelings... though my knee was in pain, it also feels good because I got a handshake with Rohit sir," added Biswas.

Mumbai Indians' Campaign in Tatters

Despite a star-studded lineup and a successful history with five IPL titles, Mumbai have experienced fluctuating performances over the past three seasons. After finishing last in 2024 and losing in Qualifier 2 in 2025, their current season has again struggled to gain momentum.

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull emphasised that this decline cannot be solely blamed on the players or the captain, highlighting that the franchise's leadership must also be accountable for the decisions that have influenced the team's present state.

"Ownership and management have to take responsibility for what has happened over three years. One year can be a blip, but this has been the side that has won five titles in the 19 years of the tournament. They have won a quarter," Doull said.

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