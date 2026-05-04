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IPL 2026 28 Mar 26 to 24 May 26
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MI vs LSG LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: With only two wins in nine matches, struggling Mumbai Indians aim for a win against the Lucknow Super Giants, even though the chances of qualifying for the play-offs in this edition of IPL has evaporated for good. Captain Hardik Pandya (146 runs and 4 wickets) and Suryakumar Yadav (186) have had forgettable campaigns so far, which has hampered MI's journey, more so in the absence of former skipper Rohit Sharma, who remains on a comeback trail after a hamstring injury earlier this season. LSG have also had a similar run in this edition, grappling with the issue of collective batting failures. (Live Scorecard)

MI vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026 LIVE Match Scorecard Updates, Straight from Wankhede Stadium

May 04, 2026 18:25 (IST)
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MI vs LSG Live: Suspense on Rohit!

Rohit Sharma took a fitness test on the eve of the match and also batted in the nets briefly. If he's available, it will be a big boost for MI, even though their qualification hopes seem to have all but evaporated. 

May 04, 2026 18:20 (IST)
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MI vs LSG Live: Inglis available for LSG!

As the suspense around Rohit Sharma's participation grows, there is some good news in the LSG camp, as Josh Inglis is all set to play his first game of the season. The Australian missed the first eight matches of the season due to personal commitments.

May 04, 2026 18:16 (IST)
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MI vs LSG Live: Good evening!

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the IPL 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants. It's 9th vs 10th at the Wankhede, and both teams have only a slim chance of playoff qualification.

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Topics mentioned in this article
Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow Super Giants Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Mohammad Shami Ahmed Mohammad Shami Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 47 IPL 2026 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
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