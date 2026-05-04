MI vs LSG LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: With only two wins in nine matches, struggling Mumbai Indians aim for a win against the Lucknow Super Giants, even though the chances of qualifying for the play-offs in this edition of IPL has evaporated for good. Captain Hardik Pandya (146 runs and 4 wickets) and Suryakumar Yadav (186) have had forgettable campaigns so far, which has hampered MI's journey, more so in the absence of former skipper Rohit Sharma, who remains on a comeback trail after a hamstring injury earlier this season. LSG have also had a similar run in this edition, grappling with the issue of collective batting failures. (Live Scorecard)

MI vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026 LIVE Match Scorecard Updates, Straight from Wankhede Stadium