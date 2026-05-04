Gujarat Titans registered a thrilling four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Batting first, PBKS endured a disastrous start, slipping to 47/5 before Suryansh Shedge (57) and Marcus Stoinis (40) revived the innings and guided them to 163/9 in 20 overs. In the chase, GT maintained the upper hand but PBKS bowlers fought hard to drag the game into the final over. Washington Sundar, along with Arshad Khan, ensured GT crossed the finishing line with a ball to spare.

With three runs needed off the penultimate ball from Stoinis, Sundar hammered a brilliant six over deep square leg to seal the win with one ball to spare.

As Sundar struck the winning blow, the cameras captured GT head coach Ashish Nehra's wife, Rushma, in the stands, jumping and celebrating the moment with sheer joy.

A SIX TO WIN IT!!



A last over thriller and Washington Sundar seals it with a maximum



Third win in a row for @gujarat_titans



Scorecard https://t.co/9vBsQTIV2x#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #GTvPBKS pic.twitter.com/2MP5mVedZs — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2026

Meanwhile, GT skipper Shubman Gill admitted after the match that the team did not intend to take the chase so deep but expressed satisfaction at securing two crucial points against table-toppers Punjab Kings.

“Would have liked to not take it as deep as we did. But two points! We always knew this is not the kind of wicket where we can chase it in 15-16 overs. If someone is set, they should go deep,” said Gill during the post-match presentation.

“Length balls weren't coming. Important for the batter who was set -- lucky for us, Washy finished it off. It was all about the kind of situation we are in, and the best batter (on sending out left-handers),” Gill said.

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer was a little dejected, and thought 163 was a defendable total.

“I personally thought it was a great score. New ball was doing a bit at the start. Their bowlers made best use of the surface, the way they were hitting the deck. We lost four wickets in the powerplay, just to get to 160 from there was a phenomenal effort.

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