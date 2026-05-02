Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav was unable to convert his brisk start into a big score against Chennai Super Kings as he was dismissed by debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh for 21 on Saturday. The dismissal prolonged his rough patch in IPL 2026, taking his run-tally to just 183 runs in nine matches. Suryakumar went for a lofted cut off Ghosh's back-of-a-length delivery, but only managed to find Dewald Brevis at deep backward point. Brevis made no mistake, taking a simple catch in the deep to give Ghosh his maiden IPL wicket.

Earlier, MI won the toss and opted to bat in a must-win game against CSK.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya said that the pitch looks good and the team wants to give their batters another chance to score runs after their last match, in which they scored 243-5 while batting first, but eventually lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad. He emphasised that the team needs to play their best cricket, stay positive despite challenges, and fight hard.

"Looks like a good track. The way we batted in the last game, we want to give another opportunity to our batters to score runs. We have to play our best cricket and see what happens. The mood has been good, it's been challenging. We have to fight. It's about playing for pride as well," Pandya said at the toss presentation.

MI and CSK, both the five-time IPL champions, have performed way below their reputations.

Chennai Super Kings have struggled this season, winning only three of their first eight matches and needing a strong comeback under Ruturaj Gaikwad to stay competitive. Currently, they are placed seventh on the IPL 2026 points table.

The Mumbai Indians have performed even worse, sitting near the bottom of the table, in ninth place, after six losses in their eight matches so far. Led by Hardik Pandya, they still have a slim chance to recover and push for playoff qualification and will look to stage a comeback.

(With ANI Inputs)

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