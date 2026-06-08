Arjun Tendulkar raised a storm in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 on Monday. Playing for ARCS Andheri against Bandra Blasters at the Wankhede Stadium, Arjun put in a lead act with both the bat and the ball. Bowling first, Andheri restricted Bandra to just 144/9 in 20 overs. Tendulkar, with his left-arm pace, was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-1-11-3. That was not all, as he came to bat at No. 3, struck four fours and five sixes, and scored a 34-ball 66. He reached the 50-run mark in 25 balls. Andheri won the match in 13.5 overs, with Tendulkar being adjudged Man of the Match.

Match 16 | AA v BB: A performance to remember! Arjun Tendulkar bags the Player of the Match honours.



📌 June 1-13 | Wankhede Stadium.

🎟️ Tickets live at the link in bio.

🎥 Watch live on Jio Hotstar and Star Sports.

🌐 Track live on https://t.co/2GVUXSuuuk and the T20 Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/2C4JBSxKVw — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) June 8, 2026

Match 16 | AA v BB: Double the class, double the impact. Arjun Tendulkar and Musheer Khan bring up a 100-run partnership.



📌 June 1-13 | Wankhede Stadium.

🎟️ Tickets live at the link in bio.

🎥 Watch live on Jio Hotstar and Star Sports.

🌐 Track live on https://t.co/2GVUXSuuuk… pic.twitter.com/4likGQKilT — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) June 8, 2026

Former Indian cricket team spinner R Ashwin praised Arjun Tendulkar for his grit and determination after his IPL 2026 debut for Lucknow Super Giants during the match against Punjab Kings on Saturday. Although LSG slumped to yet another loss, Arjun finished with figures of 1/36 in 4 overs and even took the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh.

Ashwin was left impressed with how Arjun handled pressure despite not playing for nearly two months and also lauded his cricketing intelligence. He even pointed out that comparisons with his father - Sachin Tendulkar - have been a regular thing in Arjun's life before adding that his performance against Punjab Kings truly showed his hard work in the nets.

"I won't talk about his skill. But his journey is not easy because he will always be compared to his father. However, I will say two things about him - he is extremely hard-working and does not back down from a contest. After bowling, he gives you a stare. Even if you hit him for a four or six, he comes back harder. Those are two qualities you have to give the kid credit for," Ashwin said on YouTube

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