Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and substitute fielder Sarfaraz Khan left everyone in splits with their hilarious conversation, which was caught on the stump mic during Day 3 of the first Test match against Sri Lanka on Monday. India found themselves in a brilliant position as the bowlers, led by Manav Suthar, reduced Sri Lanka to 99/5 at lunch. However, Ravindra Jadeja was yet to join the attack, and that led to the funny exchange between Pant and Sarfaraz. Sarfaraz was heard telling Jadeja to wait patiently as the Indian bowlers were going to share the wickets among themselves.

"Lamba game hai Jaddu bhai. Mil baat ke khaayenge [It is a long game, we will share the spoils]," Sarfaraz said.

Sarfaraz Khan: Wait karo Jadeja bhai, sabhi milkar (Sri Lankan batters ko )share karke khayenge!



(Wait, Jadeja bhai,we'll all share the Sri Lankan batters and eat them together! )



Rishabh Pant: Phir sabhi milkar talwar chalayenge!

(Then we'll all swing the sword together) pic.twitter.com/Mod3HsCLTI — Kaushy (@theKaushyy) August 17, 2026

Pant quickly joined in and referenced Jadeja's famous sword-swinging celebration. He hilariously suggested that everyone would celebrate together by doing the sword-swinging celebration.

"Aur sab talvaar chalayenge!" Rishabh Pant said.

Coming to the match, Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets between themselves as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 284 on Day Three of the first Test, and sealed a formidable 178-run first-innings lead.

Arriving on the tour with immense expectations, Suthar lived up to the billing by striking with his very first ball and finishing with 4-76 in a spell where he got turn and bounce while hitting the right lengths. His veteran spin partner Jadeja chipped in with 3-57, and even crossed the 350 Test-wicket mark.

Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna took a wicket apiece to round off a thoroughly clinical collective bowling effort for India, who briefly entertained hopes of enforcing the follow-on after reducing the hosts to 90/5.

However, Sonal Dinusha and Niroshan Dickwella mounted a stubborn recovery through a 146-run sixth-wicket partnership as the ball softened and lost its bite. The duo showed exceptional composure and absorbed pressure, including sweeping and reverse-sweeping very well, to deny India the opportunity to put pressure on them.

(With IANS inputs)

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