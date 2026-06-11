The look of Virat Kohli's new hairstyle is going viral on social media. The right-handed batter has experimented with a new pastel hair colour. This update comes a week after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Indian Premier League triumph. Kohli's team RCB defeated Gujarat Titans in the final by five wickets to claim a second successive title. Kohli's new look was shared by celebrity hairstylist Rashid Salmani on Instagram. "King Kohli, now in pastels," he wrote while posting a video of Kohli taking a selfie of his look.

Kohli will miss India's three-match ODI series against Afghanistan later this month after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, and the selectors on Saturday named Yashasvi Jaiswal as his replacement.

The three ODIs will be played at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Chennai on June 13, 17 and 20, respectively.

Kohli, who plays only one format after retiring from Tests and T20Is, had suffered a hamstring injury during the recent IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

Kohli had made an unbeaten 75 to fire RCB to their second IPL title in a row.

"With Virat, at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the final. We will assess him (but) we don't know the timelines yet," chief selector Ajit Agarkar told reporters during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters.

"Yashasvi will be his replacement. But it looks like he (Kohli) might be fit for that England one-day series (in July), but again, it's not a definitive answer.

"So, don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet," Agarkar added.

An all-format player for India, Jaiswal has only played four ODIs since making his debut against England in February 2025. The left-hander had scored a match-winning 116 - his maiden ODI ton - against South Africa at Visakhapatnam.

(With PTI Inputs)

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