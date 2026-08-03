Jammu and Kashmir's wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan has been appointed captain of the 15-member North Zone side that will play in the Duleep Trophy. India's left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh has also been named in the side. Arshdeep, a white-ball specialist for Team India, was included in the Test squad during the 2025 tour of England, but injury and combination-related issues did not allow him to make his red-ball debut. Haryana's Anshul Kamboj was also included in the North Zone squad for the tournament starting on August 23.

Wadhawan, 24, has played 16 first-class matches (883 runs at an average of 40.13) and four T20s. He made his first-class debut for Jammu and Kashmir at the age of 17 against Assam in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season. In 10 matches in the Ranji Trophy, Kanhaiya scored 474 runs at 36.46, with a century and two fifties to his name. In the final against Karnataka, he scored a half-century, while his hundred came against Himachal Pradesh.

Fresh from Jammu and Kashmir's historic Ranji Trophy triumph, the selectors rewarded the champion side with six players in the squad. Besides Wadhawan, opener Qamran Iqbal, all-rounder Abdul Samad, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, pacer Sunil Kumar and fast bowler Yudhvir Singh were included.

Delhi's Ayush Badoni was named vice-captain, while veteran Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra, 41, was not considered for the tournament as the Duleep Trophy is more about players trying to make a mark at the national level.

Pacer Auqib Nabi will be unavailable as he is on national duty.

Delhi has the next-highest representation after Jammu and Kashmir, with opener Sanat Sangwan, former skipper Yash Dhull, stocky middle-order batter Ayush Doseja and Badoni making the squad.

India A regular Nishant Sindhu, Abid Mushtaq and Arjun Sharma provide the spin and all-round options.

North Zone squad: Kanhaiya Wadhawan (Captain), Ayush Badoni (Vice-Captain), Sanat Sangwan, Qamran Iqbal, Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Abdul Samad, Nishant Sindhu, Arjun Sharma, Abid Mushtaq, Arshdeep Singh, Sunil Kumar, Anshul Kamboj, Yudhvir Singh, Nikhil Kashyap.

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