Indian cricket team fast bowler Arshdeep Singh came up with a heartwarming comment on Punjabi actress-model Samreen Kaur's latest Instagram post. Samreen took to Instagram to post a short video of herself and Arshdeep reacted to it with bear and red heart emojis. Samreen responded with red heart and lock emojis. Coming to cricket, Arshdeep last featured for the national team in India's white-ball tour of England and even emerged as the top wicket-taker for his side in the T20I series. However, his ODI form has been quite disappointing off late as he played just 1 ODI and recorded figures of 0/72.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh was on Monday named in the North Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy with Jammu and Kashmir's wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan appointed captain of the 15-member side.

Arshdeep, a white ball specialist for Team India, was included in the Test squad during the 2025 tour of England but injury and combination related issues didn't allow him to make his red ball debut.

Another Test team discard, Haryana's Anshul Kamboj, was also included in the North Zone squad for the tournament starting August 23.

Fresh from Jammu and Kashmir's historic Ranji Trophy triumph, the selectors rewarded the champion side with six players in the squad. Besides Wadhawan, opener Qamran Iqbal, all-rounder Abdul Samad, left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq, pacer Sunil Kumar and fast bowler Yudhvir Singh were included.

Delhi's Ayush Badoni was named vice-captain, while veteran Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra, 41, was not considered for the tournament as Duleep Trophy is more about players trying to make a mark at national level.

Pacer Auqib Nabi will be unavailable as he is on national duty.

Delhi has the next highest representation after Jammu and Kashmir with opener Sanat Sangwan, former skipper Yash Dhull, stocky middle-order batter Ayush Doseja and Badoni making the squad.

India A regular Nishant Sindhu, Abid Mushtaq and Arjun Sharma provide the spin and all-round options.

(With PTI inputs)

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