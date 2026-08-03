Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Auqib Nabi was included in the India squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to injury. Nabi was not part of the initial squad but was named as Bumrah's replacement after the star pacer failed to recover in time from a left knee injury that he sustained during the ODI series against England. Nabi became the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to receive a Test call-up and fans were delighted with the decision due to his brilliant show in domestic cricket.

Justice has been done . I am sure he will be picked for the first test now. He can be a good number 8 too. Add more teeth to our tail. Not just 4 number elevens — Nikhil Kelkar (@NikhilKelkar5) August 3, 2026

Nabi, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.4 crore, had a breakthrough Ranji Trophy season in 2025-26 and social media users praised the fact that he was ultimately rewarded with his first-ever Test call-up.

Inclusion of Auqib Nabi -although late but better than never #SLvIND — Manoj KP (@manojkp555) August 3, 2026

Despite dominating the domestic circuit over the past two seasons by picking an astonishing 104 wickets, including a 60-wicket campaign that propelled Jammu & Kashmir to a historic maiden Ranji Trophy title earlier this year, the right-arm pacer, also a useful lower-order batter, was continuously passed over.

Am I happy or what ? Big big reason to celebrate. Do well #Nabi . You deserve this and you belong therehttps://t.co/7mHBgrbJ56 — Shankar Khasnis 🇮🇳 (@Khanapur) August 3, 2026

His exclusion from India's squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh triggered widespread outrage, as cricket-loving netizens were majorly critical of the selectors for overlooking the domestic season's top wicket-taker. But Nabi, whose recent First-Class outing in Galle for India A saw him pick six scalps was still on top of the selectors' minds when an opening emerged.

Nabi's selection makes him the first player from Jammu & Kashmir to be selected in the Indian Test team. In all, he's the third player from the state to be in the national set-up after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik played white-ball games for India. The news of Nabi earning a Test squad inclusion has sparked jubilation in Jammu & Kashmir.

(With IANS inputs)

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