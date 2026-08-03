Outgoing India fielding coach T Dilip on Monday penned an emotional farewell note as his time with the national men's team came to an end, saying that the journey meant a lot to him, and admitted to having difficulty in finding the right words to sum up his successful five-year tenure. Dilip, who joined the team in November 2021, has left the Indian set-up after his contract was not renewed following India's T20I tour of Zimbabwe. In his place, Subhadeep Ghosh has taken charge as the fielding coach and will travel with the team to Sri Lanka for the two-game series starting on August 15.

"Five years. It's difficult to find the right words for a journey that has meant so much. When I first walked into this setup, I came in with one simple intention, to give everything I had every single day. Fielding has always been my way of contributing to the game I love, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to have played a part in this team's journey," wrote Dilip on his Instagram account on Monday.

Highlighting the iconic fielding medal tradition that brought a light-hearted yet competitive energy to the Indian dressing room after matches, especially during the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup, Dilip shared how deeply the initiative resonated with the squad.

"The fielding medal will always hold a very special place in my heart. Seeing the excitement it created in the dressing room, the smiles it brought, and the value the players attached to it are memories I'll carry with me forever. I will always cherish being part of: Two ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumphs (2024 & 2026) ICC Champions Trophy triumph (2025) Two Asia Cup triumphs (2023 & 2025) Runners-up at the ICC World Test Championship & ICC Men's Cricket World Cup (2023) and several unforgettable journeys on the world stage," he added.

Hyderabad-based Dilip further expressed his gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former head coach Rahul Dravid, current head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the various captains he worked under.

"A heartfelt thank you to the BCCI @indiancricketteam for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to serve Indian cricket. To #Rahul Dravid and @gautamgambhir55, thank you for your trust. It was a pleasure to work alongside both of you.

"To @rohitsharma45, @surya_14kumar, @virat.kohli, @hardikpandya93, @shubmangill and @shreyasiyer96, it was a privilege to work with each of you and contribute during your time as captains. And to every player, coach and member of the support staff… thank you. The memories we've created together will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"As this chapter comes to a close, I'll always be grateful that, for five unforgettable years, I had the honour of wearing the India badge. Forever grateful. The journey continues," he concluded.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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