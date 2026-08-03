Former South Africa pacer and current India men's cricket team bowling coach Morne Morkel is set to make an appearance on the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The 15th season of the stunt-based show premiered on August 1, with filmmaker Rohit Shetty returning as host. Over the years, Khatron Ke Khiladi has established itself as one of India's most popular reality shows, featuring several prominent names from the television and film industries. However, Morkel's appearance as a guest has come as a surprise to many fans.

In the first episode of the season, Shetty introduced Morkel to the contestants while warning them about the challenges involved in the stunt.

"Khatron Ke Khiladi ke itihaas mein ab jo hone wala hai, vo aaj tak nahi hua. (A historic moment in Khatron Ke Khiladi is about to unfold)," Shetty tells the contestants as he introduces Morkel.

As part of the task, participants are required to catch deliveries bowled by Morkel, putting both their reflexes and courage to the test. The former South Africa pacer is later seen intimidating the contestants with his raw pace, consistently clocking speeds between 140 and 150 kmph.

Morkel, who currently serves as India's fast-bowling coach, was renowned for troubling batters during his playing career with his express pace and bounce. He represented South Africa in 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is, taking a total of 544 wickets across formats.

Apart from his achievements in international cricket, the right-arm pacer also enjoyed a successful IPL career, representing Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. In 70 IPL matches, Morkel claimed 77 wickets.

The latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, where celebrity contestants took on a series of physically demanding and fear-inducing stunts under Rohit Shetty's supervision.

The contestant lineup includes Gaurav Khanna, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ruhaanika Dhawan, and Vishal Aditya Singh.

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