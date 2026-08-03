After suffering a crushing 90-run defeat in the first Test, Pakistan took on West Indies in the second and final match of the two-Test series. However, the biggest surprise came at the toss when Pakistan captain Babar Azam announced the Playing XI and revealed that pacer Mohammad Abbas had been dropped. The 36-year-old fast bowler has been one of Pakistan's standout performers in recent times and even claimed a five-wicket haul against West Indies in the previous Test. His exclusion left many surprised, with Babar later explaining the decision.

After West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first, Babar said the team had made a few changes keeping the conditions in Port of Spain in mind.

"We have a couple of changes because of the conditions. We have Abdullah Shafique coming for Shan, and we are making four changes, two debutants. [On what Pakistan need to do to compete in the second Test] More competitive cricket, not lose wickets in patches. We need good partnerships and same thing in the bowling," said Babar.

"[On leaving out Mohammad Abbas despite him being Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in the series] No, no. I told you that because of the conditions. The condition demand is different, so the condition is like different, so I put one spinner on," he added.

Notably, Pakistan handed debuts to two players in the second Test: Ubaid Shah, the younger brother of pacer Naseem Shah, and Awais Zafar.

At the end of Day 1, West Indies were comfortably placed at 239/5. Justin Greaves and captain Roston Chase remained unbeaten on 64 and 36 respectively at stumps. Earlier, opener Brandon King played a brisk knock of 46 off 50 balls.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Ali picked up two wickets, while debutant Ubaid Shah, Ali Usman, and Sajid Khan claimed one wicket each.

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