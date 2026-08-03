India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh picked his five best Indian bowlers and veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar topped the lost while star cricketer Jasprit Bumrah missed out. The left-arm fast bowler revealed his rankings on Krishnank Atrey's YouTube channel, and explained the reason behind picking Bhuvneshwar as his top pick. Arshdeep said that personal bias was the main reason behind his choice and he went on to praise his ability to control the new ball. ."Bhuvi bhai is at the top because he is my personal favourite as well. I really like him, so I'm a little biased. I'll rate all the fast bowlers first," Arshdeep said.

"At number two, I'd go with Shami bhai because, as you know, he can seam the ball on any wicket. His bowling is excellent, and he presents the seam perfectly," he added.

Those were the only two pacers in the list as he placed Kuldeep Yadav in the third spot and Yuzvendra Chahal in fourth.

"Third would be Kuldeep Yadav because he has a very rare skill set, a left-arm chinaman. Then there's Yuzi bhai, as we are teammates in the Punjab team, and his record is also excellent. He has taken so many wickets," Arshdeep said.

He finally named R Ashwin in the fifth spot. Arshdeep jokingly apologised to the ex-India spinner for placing him at the bottom of the list and said that he will personally apologise to him when they meet or message him his apology.

"I wouldn't want to rate Ash bhai last, but there were no positions left, so he comes in at number five. He is great, but Ash bhai was also my first captain in the IPL, Punjab. Sorry, Ash bhai, I'll personally message you," he concluded.

Bumrah was a huge name missing in Arshdeep's list despite being widely considered as one of the modern greats.

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